First-Ever Drone Show Highlights Cutters '25 Promotions

April 30, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters have released their promotional schedule for the 2025 season presented by UPMC.

The Cutters begin defense of their 2024 MLB Draft League title with a 2-game series in Trenton June 4 and 5. The home opener is scheduled for Friday, June 6 when the Cutters host the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. Game times remain unchanged from last season with Monday-Saturday games starting at 6:35pm. Sundays feature a 4:05pm first pitch. The Cutters will have 1:05pm start times on July 4 and Labor Day, September 1. Main gates open 1 hour prior to game time.

A highlight of the schedule is the club's first-ever Drone Show slated for June 26 when over 100 illuminated, synchronized, and choreographed drones will take to the sky over Journey Bank Ballpark after the game.

Additional promotional highlights include:

A series of giveaways commemorating the Cutters 2024 MLB Draft League title including a replica Championship Ring (Opening Night-June 6), T-shirts (June 13), Photos (June 17) and Pins (June 19) Post-Game Fireworks every Saturday (June 7 & 14, July 5, & 19, August 9 & 30) Entertainment by the Phillie Phanatic (June 18), ZOOperstars (July 6), Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act (July 17) and live Pro Wrestling matches plus an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer, Mr. USA, Tony Atlas (July 18) Blue & White Football Night (July 24) with Penn State ticket giveaways every inning Special theme jerseys this season will feature; Cutter's Director of Smiles, Rhashan (July 1), a tribute to Ugly Christmas Sweaters (July 25) and Cutter's mascot Boomer (August 10) Pin Giveaways (June 19, August 8 & 21) Cutters Cruise Giveaway (August 7)

Again this season, the Crosscutters will rebrand as the Potato Capers for select Friday home games. The name commemorates Dave Bresnahan who created baseball history using a potato in a trick play for the Williamsport Bills in 1987, leading to worldwide publicity that continues to this day. Exclusive Potato Caper merchandise is currently available online at crosscutters.com.

The Crosscutters popular daily promotions also return, where fans can take advantage of great specials and offers including:

Monday-Friday

Launch-a-Ball. A chance to win great prizes after the game and qualify for a new hot tub from PDC Spas valued at over $5,000. Qualifiers from each round of Launch-a-Ball will be invited back to take part in the Lucky Ducky Hot Tub Giveaway on August 30 with one lucky fan winning the grand prize.

Tuesdays

Topps Tuesday (select Tuesday games). A free sample pack of Topps baseball cards for the first 1,000 fans & a chance to win a new box of Topps baseball cards.

BOGO Ticket Tuesday. Show your Giant Card OR Your digital card in the Giant app at the box office for buy-one get-one free Stadium Reserved tickets.

Charitable Tuesday. A different local non-profit is featured at the ballpark every Tuesday.

Wednesdays

Wing Wednesday. Try our NEW boneless wing special at every Wednesday home game.

Thursdays

Thirsty Thursday. $4 domestic pints and $1 off all craft beer pints until 8pm.

Thank-You Thursday. Veterans and active-duty military receive two free stadium reserved tickets when showing military ID at the box office.

Sundays

Baseball Bingo. All fans age 18 play free for a chance to win one of 10 Shop Vacs given away.

Cutters Autograph Booth. Get autographs from your favorite Cutters players from 3:20-3:45pm

Kids Run the Bases. After the game, all kids age 12 and under can come on the field and run the bases in "Boomer's Mad Dash."

Cutters Community Nights return again this summer with complimentary ticket vouchers available at participating sponsors. All Community Night dates along with the full slate of 2025 promotions with full details can be viewed at crosscutters.com.

For information on MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Books, Mini-Plans and Group Outings, visit crosscutters.com or call (570) 326-3389. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale Thursday, May 1 at 10am.

