Scrappers Release 2025 Promotional Schedule

Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are proud to announce a jam-packed promotional schedule for the 2025 season at Eastwood Field, presented by Foxconn. Promotional highlights include eight post-game fireworks shows, seven giveaways, ten specialty jersey nights, seven Buck Nights and a drone show. The giveaways include: two bobbleheads - Major League Bobbehead (Toyota of Warren & 21 WFMJ) on June 28 and a Christmas Vacation Bobblehead (Impression Media & 21 WFMJ) on July 25. Additional giveaways include: Hawaiian shirt giveaway (Ohio Lottery) on June 4, magnet schedule giveaway (Joe Dickey Electric) on June 5, youth jersey giveaway (Armstrong) on June 21, CC Sabathia Appreciation Night t-shirt giveaway (7 17 Credit Union) on July 26 and a Scrappers hat giveaway (Fairhaven Foundation) on August 9.

The Scrappers will wear specialty themed jerseys at ten games that will be auctioned off to benefit local charities. The jersey nights include the following:

June 4 - Margaritaville jersey (Foxconn) with proceeds to Habitat for Humanity Mahoning Valley. Gates open at 5pm with the Suns of Beaches Band performing from 5-6:30pm.

June 21 - Peanuts 75 th Anniversary jersey (Foxconn) with proceeds to The Rich Center for Autism. It's also Autism Awareness Night.

June 28 - Major League jersey (Foxconn) with proceeds to Junior Achievement.

July 8 - The Scrappers become the Mahoning Valley Cookie Tables (Trumbull Tourism & 21 WFMJ) with proceeds to Goodwill Industries. The game will feature a Wedding Expo with cookie samples and displays from wedding vendors. Brides have a chance to win great wedding day prizes, plus much more!

July 18 - Star Wars Night with C3PO Star Wars jerseys with proceeds to Flying High. Star Wars themed fireworks will follow the game.

July 25 - Christmas Vacation (Eastwood Mall) jersey with proceeds to Salvation Army. Special appearances by the Kringles, Clauses and the Grinch.

August 4 - The Scrappers change their name for one night only to Peppers in Oil (Italian Food Trail - Trumbull Tourism & 21 WFMJ) with jersey proceeds to the Cadence Care Network. Fans can taste and cast their vote for the best Peppers in Oil in the Valley!

August 5 - The Scrappers become the Brier Hill Pizza (Foxconn) for one night only with jersey proceeds to the United Way of Trumbull County. Fans can sample brier hill style pizza and vote for the best of the Valley!

August 9 - Superman Movie (Foxconn) jersey with proceeds to Fairhaven Foundation.

August 21 - The Scrappers will wear a Korean Baseball Organization style jersey (Ultium Cells) with proceeds to TBA local charity.

Additional promotional highlights include:

June 5 - Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Night (Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition)

June 27 - Princess & Superhero Night (Once Upon a Child - Niles with Castle on a Cloud Entertainment)

July 9 - Scrappers Day game at 11am with character appearance by Baby Shark (Eastwood Mall) and Senior Fair (Warren Nursing & Rehab)

July 17 - Financial Wellness Night (7 17 Credit Union) with complimentary tickets, hot dog & drink and the first ever post-game drone show. Tickets available starting May 12.

July 27 - Bobblemania (Impression Media), buy & trade with a collection of the area's largest bobblehead dealers.

August 15 - Pittsburgh Pirates Night with the Pirate Parrot and Pierogies (Tribune Chronicle)

August 17 - Bark in the Park with an appearance by the Performance Dogs of Ohio (Balto Raw and Vantage Point Drone Services)

A full promotional schedule can be found at mvscrappers.com. The Scrappers weekly promotions for the 2025 season include:

Tuesdays

Hometown Heroes Nights (Eastwood Mall & 33 WYTV) - All first responders and healthcare workers can present their ID's or badges for two free Upper Box seat tickets.

Senior Discount Tuesdays - All our 55 + fans will receive $5 Upper Box seat tickets. Tickets must be purchased at the Chevy All Stars Box Office.

$2 Pizza Slice Night (Pizza Joe's) - Purchase at the main concession stands throughout the game.

Wednesdays

Military Appreciation Nights (Ohio Lottery & 33 WYTV) - Show a Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field for two free Upper box seat tickets.

Thursdays

Buck Nights (The Valley's Honda Dealers & Y103) are back! Fans can enjoy $1 General Admission tickets, hot dogs, fountain drinks and $2 12 oz. domestic beers at seven Buck Nights this season.

Fridays

Fireworks following every Friday home game (21 WFMJ & WBCB).

June 4 Margaritaville Night themed (Meijer, SERVPRO & Phantom Fireworks), June 20 (Huntington), June 27 Princess themed (Morgan Engineering), July 4 Patriotic themed (Flynn's Tire & Auto Center, Fairfield Inn Warren Niles), July 18 Star Wars themed (Chevy All Stars), July 25 Christmas in July themed (Farmers National Bank), August 15 (Bortnick Tractor Sales), and August 29 (Hot Dog Wally).

Sundays

Every Sunday Matters (Foxconn & 21 WFMJ) at Eastwood Field - Bring a donation of non-perishable food items for a free General Admission ticket.

Youth League Day (Eastwood Mall) - Kids wear your youth league jersey for a free Upper Box seat ticket.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets are available online at www.mvscrappers.com, by calling 330-505-0000 or at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field. Single game ticket prices start at $7. Get your tickets in advance as ticket prices increase $1 on the day of the game.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn. Opening Night at Eastwood Field is on Wednesday, June 4th against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.

