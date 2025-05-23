Scrappers Partner with Ohio's 529 Plan, College Advantage to Reward Youth

Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are looking forward to another season partnering with Ohio's 529 Plan, College Advantage. Ohio's 529 Plan, College Advantage will be awarding twenty youth league teams the opportunity to participate in the Field of Dreams experience. The Field of Dreams program allows 9 team members to run out onto the field with Scrappers players during starting lineups and stand with them at their positions during the National Anthem. Tickets for the team members and three coaches will also be included. All youth baseball and softball teams can enter to win by visiting mvscrappers.com.

Additionally, Ohio's 529 Plan, College Advantage will award students Tickets for A's for the Friday, June 20th - Sunday, June 22nd Scrappers games. Students can present their report cards at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field, and they will receive a free General Admission ticket for every A. (Equivalent grade markings will also be accepted). Tickets may be upgraded. Friday and Saturday's first pitch are at 7:05pm and Sunday is at 2:05pm. The A-to-Z Dependable Services Main Gate opens one hour prior to first pitch.

The Scrappers will host a College & Career Fair at the Tuesday, June 10th game. High School Juniors & Seniors visit with schools in the concourse for a chance to win a $500 scholarship and $529 Savings Award courtesy of Ohio's 529 Plan, College Advantage! Students can register at mvscrappers.com for complimentary tickets to the event and game.

Fans who are attending their first Scrappers game at Eastwood Field can visit the NECA-IBEW Electricians Fan Assistance Center to receive a First Game Certificate courtesy of Ohio's 529 Plan, College Advantage.

The 2025 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and the Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2025 season at Eastwood Field on Wednesday, June 4th against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.







