Scrappers Return to Eastwood Field June 10-12

June 9, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Vs. Trenton Thunder

Tuesday, June 10 vs. Trenton Thunder @ 7:05 PM

It's College & Career Fair Night! High School Juniors & Seniors visit with schools in the concourse for a chance to win a $500 scholarship and $529 Savings Award courtesy of Ohio's 529 Plan, College Advantage! It's Hometown Heroes Night presented by the Eastwood Mall and 33 WYTV. First Responders and Healthcare Workers present your ID for two FREE Upper Box Seat tickets to the game. It's also First Responders' Night presented by Physicians Ambulance. Check out the emergency response vehicle displays at the ballpark! It's $2 Pizza Slice Night presented by Pizza Joe's. Get Pizza Joe's pizza for just $2 a slice at the main concession stands throughout the game. It's Senior Discount Tuesday. Seniors (55+) will receive $5 Upper Box seats when tickets are purchased at the Chevy All Stars Box Office.

Wednesday, June 11 vs. Trenton Thunder @ 7:05 PM

It's Wellness Night presented by NovaCare Rehabilitation. Visit with twenty wellness related displays in the concourse. It's Military Appreciation Night presented by the Ohio Lottery and 33 WYTV. Get two FREE Upper Box seat tickets with a valid Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office.

Thursday, June 12 vs. Trenton Thunder @ 7:05 PM

It's BUCK NIGHT presented by The Valley's Honda Dealers and Y103. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs, $1 soft drinks and $2 12oz domestic drafts all game long.

The Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.