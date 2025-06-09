Taco and Margarita Festival at Eastwood Field Date Changed to July 26

June 9, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Niles, Ohio - The Taco and Margarita Festival at Eastwood Field has been changed to July 26. The event will run from 11am-4pm and fans can enjoy an array of tacos, margaritas and live entertainment throughout the event. With each ticket purchased, fans will get a free Upper Box Seat ticket voucher good for that evening's Scrappers game. Ticket vouchers will be given out upon entry into the event.

Tickets are on sale now. General admission tickets include entry into the festival (food purchased separately) and are $10 in advance. General admission tickets will cost $20 on the day of the event. A limited number of VIP packages are available, which include two margarita vouchers and a festival T-shirt. The VIP package is $45 in advance and $60 on the day of the event.

Vendors interested in participating in the Taco and Margarita Festival can contact the Scrappers Front Office at 330-505-0000.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn. Opening Night at Eastwood Field is on Wednesday, June 4th against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.







