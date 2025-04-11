Thunder to Celebrate Women in Sports Night & Induct Nicole Sherry into HOF

April 11, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

(TRENTON, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are thrilled to announce their 3rd annual Women in Sports Night presented by ARM & HAMMER on Saturday, August 2nd at 6pm at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. The evening will be a celebration of the incredible contributions of women and girls to the world of sports.

The highlight of the night will be the induction of Nicole Sherry into the Trenton Baseball Hall of Fame.

Sherry served as the Head Groundskeeper for the Trenton Thunder from 2004 to 2006, making history as the first female Head Groundskeeper in the Eastern League. Her groundbreaking tenure in Trenton paved the way for future generations of women across baseball. Prior to her time with the Thunder, Sherry was the Assistant Head Groundskeeper for the Baltimore Orioles from 2001 to 2003. In 2006, she returned to Baltimore and was named Head Groundskeeper at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, becoming only the second woman ever to hold that prestigious position with a Major League Baseball team.

A native of Wilmington, Delaware, Sherry holds a degree in agriculture from the University of Delaware. Her experience also includes work with several golf courses and the University of Delaware's Research and Education Center, where she focused on testing new herbicides.

Join the Trenton Thunder on Saturday, August 2nd, as we celebrate Women in Sports presented by ARM & HAMMER and honor the remarkable career of Nicole Sherry.

Sherry will become the 21st member of the Trenton Baseball Hall of Fame since the inaugural class of George Case and Harold "Bus" Saidt was honored in 1994. She becomes the first honoree since former Thunder Manager Jeff Manto was inducted during the 2022 season.

The Thunder kick off the 2025 season at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Wednesday, June 4 at 7:00 PM against the Williamsport Crosscutters. For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.

