Trenton Thunder Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

March 25, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

(Trenton, NJ) - The Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are pleased to announce their coaching staff for the 2025 season in the MLB Draft League under first-year manager Shawn Chacon. The 2006 Thunder alum returns for his fourth season coaching in Trenton, and his first as the club's Manager.

During his three prior seasons as pitching coach for the Thunder, Chacon helped produce 17 pitchers who earned MLB Draft selections, including a team high seven arms selected in the 2023 MLB Draft. In 2024, Shawn saw five of his pitchers selected in the draft (Josiah Romeo - Oakland A's Rd 6, Pick 166. Jacob Kisting - Minnesota Twins Rd 14, Pick 428. Blake Hammond - Oakland A's Rd 15, Pick 436. Luke Gabrysh - Philadelphia Phillies Rd 15, Pick 462. Eli Trop - Philadelphia Phillies Rd 16, Pick 492) and another three signing with MLB organizations as free agents (Channing Austin - New York Mets, Miles Langhorne - Milwaukee Brewers, Tanner Gresham - Philadelphia Phillies).

Chacon spent 8-years pitching at the Major League level for the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Houston Astros. Shawn finished his playing career with 922 innings pitched, totaling 619 strikeouts, and holding opponents to a .261 average against.

"I want to thank the Trenton Thunder front office and the MLB Draft League for the opportunity, and I look forward to another fun and productive season," said Chacon. "It's an honor to be named the new skipper, but this league is all about the players and helping them get an opportunity to play affiliated baseball. We've had a lot of success to this point and my job is to keep that ball rolling."

Also returning to the Thunder staff as the Hitting Coach for his second consecutive season is Ron Perodin, after serving in the same role two seasons ago with the Williamsport Crosscutters. In his first year in Trenton, Perodin guided the Thunder to the league lead in hits with 652, while also holding the least amount of strikeouts for any team. Ron saw six of his bats selected in the 2024 MLB Draft (Jackson Strong, OF - Detroit Tigers Rd 7, Pick 206. Nathan Archer, OF - Chicago White Sox Rd 12, Pick 349. Ryan Cesarini, OF - Cleveland Guardians Rd 14, 415. Brendan Lawson, IF - St. Louis Cardinals Rd 19, Pick 561. Ryan Picollo, OF - Seattle Mariners Rd 20, Pick 603. Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek, IF - Toronto Blue Jays Rd 20, Pick 609.)

This will be Perodin's fourth year coaching in the MLB Draft League, and his third year as a hitting coach. In 2022 he served as the outfield and base running coach for Williamsport. Perodin was a 27th round draft pick by the Minnesota Twins in 2002 and spent four seasons in the Twins organization before a five-year Independent League career. He stole 161 bases in his pro-career and batted .277. The Thunder will name their Pitching Coach for the 2025 season at a date to be determined.

The Thunder kick off the 2025 season at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Wednesday, June 4 at 7:00 PM against the Williamsport Crosscutters. For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.

