Walk-off Win Fuels Thunder to Third Straight & Series Win vs Spikes

Your Trenton Thunder Presented by NJM Insurance Group, earned the series victory over the State College Spikes in walk-off fashion by a final of 5-4. In what was a back-and-forth affair from Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Saturday night, the Thunder found themselves on the winning side thanks to center fielder Ryan Vogel.

The Thunder would strike first in game two in large fashion with a two-run home run off the bat of Chase Engelhard to give them the early two-run advantage. For Chase, it was his fourth home run of the season and his second in as many games.

After State College got a run back in their half of the second inning, Trenton would respond thanks to Hunter Dorraugh's RBI-double that scored Santino Rosso. Dorraugh's ninth double of the year pushed the lead back to two for the Thunder.

In the fifth the Spikes would push another across to make it a one run game and would eventually tie the game at three in their half of the sixth. The Thunder would again re-take the lead thanks to a Sac-fly from Ian Battipaglia that plated Rosso for the second time at 4-3.

With the game tied in the ninth at four, Ian Battipaglia worked a one out walk before stealing second and forcing an errant throw into center field, allowing him to take third and put the winning run just 90 feet away. With Ryan Vogel at the dish and a 2-2 count, he sent a fly ball into left-center that brought home Battipaglia for the winning run. In the victory the Thunder improve to 22-15 and hold possession of first place by a game over West Virginia.

Your Trenton Thunder go for the series sweep against the State College Spikes on Sunday September 1st at 6:00.

