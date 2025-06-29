Thunder Salvage Series against State College

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder salvaged the final game of their three-game series with the State College Spikes on Sunday afternoon by a final of 8-1. Trenton got three scoreless innings on the mound from left-hander Joe Ariola who also had three strikeouts.

The offense got off to an early start posting two runs in the bottom of the first inning. After Logan Dawson and Aaron Whitley reached on base hits and advanced into scoring position, Mike Whooley brought home the first two runs with an RBI-single. The Thunder got another across in the third inning on a sacrifice fly from Evin Sullivan to make it 3-0.

After State College got a run back in the sixth, Trenton responded with a four run inning in the bottom half. Juju Stevens reached on an error at short stop which scored Aaron Whitley to make it 4-1. Later Bryaden Fraasman singled home John Schroeder to push the lead to four. Then Rowan Masse delivered with a two-RBI single that scored Stevens and Fraasman to make it 7-1 Thunder.

Trenton scored their eighth and final run in the bottom of the eighth inning, when second basemen Harry Genth laced an RBI-double down the left field line that plated Michael Whooley.

