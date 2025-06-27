Pork Roll Fall to Spikes in Series Opener

June 27, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Thunder Pork Roll dropped the series opener to the State College Spikes on Friday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark by a final of 9-1. The Spikes jumped out to an early 6-0 lead, taking advantage of six walks in the first two innings.

In the bottom of the second, the Pork Roll pushed their only run across after consecutive walks to begin the frame to John Schroeder and Jayden Melendez. After Schroeder stole third, he came across to score on a Brayden Fraasman Sacrifice fly to left field making it 6-1.

In the seventh, the Spikes got the run back on a solo home run from Landen Johnson over the right field wall to make it 7-1. Johnson brought home another run in the eighth on an RBI-single. The Spikes pushed across their final run on a wild pitch in the ninth.

The Pork Roll managed just two hits on the night and were no-hit through six plus innings before Jakob Poturnak and Juju Stevens laced base hits into center and left field.

