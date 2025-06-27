Webb's Gem, Johnson's Homer Power Spikes to 9-1 Win Over Thunder

June 27, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

TRENTON, N.J. - Davis Webb took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out eight batters over 6 1/3 innings while Landen Johnson smashed his first home run of the season as the State College Spikes topped the Trenton Thunder, 9-1, on Friday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Webb (1-0), a 6'6" lefty from Tipton, Iowa who was at Kirkwood (Iowa) Community College this spring, allowed a pair of walks in the second inning and then proceeded to retire 15 consecutive batters. The southpaw saw his no-hit bid spoiled by Jakob Poturnak's leadoff single to center field in the bottom of the seventh but recovered to make the longest start by any MLB Draft League pitcher this season.

Johnson, who led all of Division I with 86 runs batted in for high point this college season, turned on a 2-1 pitch from unrelated Trenton (9-10) reliever Clayton Johnson to lead off the Spikes (7-9) half of the seventh. The solo shot traveled 382 feet and was the biggest blast of a three-RBI night for the State College first baseman.

Javon Hernandez and Ryan Rivera also collected three hits apiece, with Hernandez adding a double and two stolen bases while Rivera swiped three bags and knocked in two runs.

Quinn Bentley provided the key hit in a four-run State College first with a double to right-center field that cleared the bases to give the Spikes a 3-0 lead.

Trenton starter Gavin King (0-2) took the loss for the Thunder, who played as their alternate Pork Rolls identity.

Saturday, the Spikes continue their three-game series against the Thunder with a 6:00 p.m. game at Trenton Thunder Ballpark before a 1:00 p.m. matinee finishes the set on Sunday. Pitching matchups have not yet been determined for those games.

Following the set in Trenton, four current Spikes will play on an MLB Draft League squad in an exhibition game against a Cape Cod League squad at Citi Field in New York on Monday, June 30. Bentley, outfielder Harrison Didawick and pitchers Landon O'Donnell and Treyson Peters will represent State College in the first ever meeting between the MLB Draft League and the Cape Cod League.

In addition, pitcher Jacob Mayers from national champion LSU is slated to represent the Spikes on Monday before heading to Happy Valley to officially join the club on Tuesday.

The Spikes will return home on Tuesday, July 1 for a three-game homestand, with a pair of matchups against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers before an Independence Eve extravaganza against the Williamsport Crosscutters on Thursday, July 3.

Game time is 6:35 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m., and for Independence Eve, the first 500 fans will receive a Military Salute Hat Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia.

Then, fans will be thrilled by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act throughout the night! You've seen him across the country, on America's Got Talent, and on Ripley's Believe it or Not, now see him here at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the first night of two here in Happy Valley. Tyler will balance anything - wheelbarrows, bikes, ladders, and more - with this high-energy, one-of-a-kind performance.

Plus, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act comes back to the ballpark at the Central PA 4th Fest on July 4, giving fans two chances to catch this spectacular show.

Of course, we'll also be celebrating our nation's birthday in the cutest way possible with the Great American Baby Races at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. During both the July 3 Independence Eve home game against the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Central PA 4th Fest at the ballpark on July 4, babies and toddlers from across Happy Valley will be revving up to crawl on the field.

Parents can enter their babies for the Great American Baby Races using the form available.

Both the champion of the July 3 races and the champion of the July 4 races will receive Ultimate Great American Baby Races Prize Packs, with a Greatest of the Great American Baby Races Prize Pack available for the grand champion.

It's all capped off by another fantastic FIREWORKS show, with the traditional July 3 Spikes FIREWORKS display presented by the PA Lottery and provided by Starfire Corporation.

Plus, the Central PA 4th Fest returns on Friday, July 4 as Medlar Field at Lubrano Park serves as a VIP Viewing Area for the fully choreographed July 4 FIREWORKS display provided by Starfire Corporation. The home of the Spikes will also host Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health, live music and much more during the day!

Proceeds from the Spikes 50/50 Drawings from July 1-3 will also go towards the Central PA 4th Fest.

