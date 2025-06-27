Cutters Fall to Keys in Sudden Death

June 27, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Williamsport battled back from an early 2-0 deficit to the Frederick Keys to tie the game up, but would end up falling in Sudden Death on Friday night at Nymeo Field.

Williamsport's two runs would both come in the sixth inning as a passed ball by Keys catcher Truitt Madonna would allow Amman Dewberry, who singled to lead off the frame, to score. Dylan Schaefer, who worked a walk, would score on an RBI groundout off the bat of Armani Newton.

The only other two Cutters hits of the night would both come from catcher Boston Smith who doubled to lead off the second inning and singled with two outs in the ninth.

Fresh off his appearance in the College World Series, UCLA product Cody Delvecchio made his Crosscutters debut and got the start on the mound. He would go the first six innings, allowing two Frederick runs on two hits with two walks and nine strikeouts. Jake Moss went the final three innings of regulation and was just one walk away from a perfect relief appearance while striking out six.

Jed Boyle, one night after earning his third save of the season, was called upon to pitch the Sudden Death frame after the Keys selected offense. Unfortunately, placed runner Walter Urbon would steal second and then score on a Truitt Madonna single to right-center field to give the Keys the win.

Per MLB Draft League rules, stats are not recorded during Sudden Death and there are no winning or losing pitchers recorded for the contest. The final score of the game is officially 2-2 with Williamsport losing on a tiebreaker.

WP: N/A LP: N/A SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 11-7 Next Game: Saturday, June 28th at Frederick, 6:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, July 1st vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Rhashan Jersey Auction, Topps Tuesday, $2 Tuesday, BOGO Ticket Tuesday, Charitable Tuesday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.