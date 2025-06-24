Gollert's Homer Sets Tone

June 24, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Taeg Gollert's first home run of the season highlighted the Cutters five-run first inning, as Williamsport handed State College a 8-2 loss.

Gollert's home run, estimated at 377-feet, plated two runs. The Cutters first basemen finished the night 2-for-4 with three runs driven in.

Merit Jones earned his first win of the season, tossing a pair of shutout innings of relief. Jones struck out six of the eight batters that he faced. He tied Dylan Alonso for most strikeouts in a single outing this season.

Amman Dewberry drove in two runs, finishing the night 2-for-5. Dewberry picked up his first double of the season in the 7th inning.

Five different Crosscutters batters recorded two-hit games, as Williamsport collected a season-high 13 hits in the win.

Jones' six strikeouts paced the Cutters pitching staff to a season-high 14 punch outs.

WP: Merit Jones (1-0) LP: Dayne Pengelley (0-1) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 10-5 Next Game: Wednesday, June 25th vs State College

Next Home Game: June 25th vs State College

Promotion: Electronics Extravaganza, Wing Wednesday







