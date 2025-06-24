Storm Posts Rare Four-Whiff Inning, Spikes Fall to Crosscutters, 8-2

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Ethan Storm achieved a singluar feat with four strikeouts in the same inning, and Landen Johnson collected three hits, but the State College Spikes took an 8-2 defeat at the hands of the Williamsport Crosscutters on Tuesday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Storm came on in the seventh and struck out Matt Ilgenfritz for the first out. Two batters later, Dylan Schaefer swung and missed at a wild strike three but reached first base. The Rock Valley (Ill.) College product then whiffed Armani Newton and Matthew Graveline to solidify his spot in the Spikes (5-8) record books, as he is believed to be the only player in franchise history to record four strikeouts in a single inning.

Johnson posted his second three-hit game of the season to raise his batting average to .371, good for the third-best mark in the MLB Draft League.

Williamsport (10-5) became the first team in the league to reach 10 wins this season. Taeg Gollert's two-run homer, his first of the season, was the centerpiece of a five-run first inning for the Crosscutters. All five of those runs were unearned, however, due to a Spikes error.

Dayne Pengelly (0-1) started and took the loss for the Spikes, allowing just one earned run over 3 2/3 innings while recording four strikeouts. Reliever Merit Jones (1-0) struck out six batters over two innings to earn the win for Williamsport.

Wednesday, the Spikes make another trip up to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field for the middle game of a three-game set against the Crosscutters. Right-hander Bobby Olsen (1-0) is slated to start on the mound for State College against Williamsport right-hander Cooper Markham (0-1) in the 6:35 p.m. matchup.

The Spikes will return home on Tuesday, July 1 for a three-game homestand, with a pair of matchups against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers before an Independence Eve extravaganza against the Williamsport Crosscutters on Thursday, July 3.

Game time is 6:35 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m., and for Independence Eve, the first 500 fans will receive a Military Salute Hat Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia.

Then, fans will be thrilled by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act throughout the night! You've seen him across the country, on America's Got Talent, and on Ripley's Believe it or Not, now see him here at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the first night of two here in Happy Valley. Tyler will balance anything - wheelbarrows, bikes, ladders, and more - with this high-energy, one-of-a-kind performance.

Plus, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act comes back to the ballpark at the Central PA 4th Fest on July 4, giving fans two chances to catch this spectacular show.

Of course, we'll also be celebrating our nation's birthday in the cutest way possible with the Great American Baby Races at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. During both the July 3 Independence Eve home game against the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Central PA 4th Fest at the ballpark on July 4, babies and toddlers from across Happy Valley will be revving up to crawl on the field.

Parents can enter their babies for the Great American Baby Races using the form available.

Both the champion of the July 3 races and the champion of the July 4 races will receive Ultimate Great American Baby Races Prize Packs, with a Greatest of the Great American Baby Races Prize Pack available for the grand champion.

It's all capped off by another fantastic FIREWORKS show, with the traditional July 3 Spikes FIREWORKS display presented by the PA Lottery and provided by Starfire Corporation.

Plus, the Central PA 4th Fest returns on Friday, July 4 as Medlar Field at Lubrano Park serves as a VIP Viewing Area for the fully choreographed July 4 FIREWORKS display provided by Starfire Corporation. The home of the Spikes will also host Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health, live music and much more during the day!

Proceeds from the Spikes 50/50 Drawings from July 1-3 will also go towards the Central PA 4th Fest.

