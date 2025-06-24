Trueno Win Fourth Straight, Take Game One from Scrappers

June 24, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trueno de Trenton won their fourth straight game over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Tuesday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark by a final of 8-5. After falling behind early 1-0 in the top of the first, the Trueno responded in their half of the second with a Jakob Poturnak two-run home run over the left-center field wall.

The reigning MLB Draft League Hitter of the Week finished the night 2-for-5 at the plate with three RBI. Leading 3-2 in the sixth, John Schroeder delivered an RBI-single to make it a 4-2 Trueno lead. Centerfielder Aaron Graeber singled home his seventh RBI of the season in the next at-bat to make it 5-2 Trenton.

In the seventh Rowan Masse entended the lead to four with an RBI-single of his own, later advancing to third on a throwing error and heads up base running. Carsten Sabathia III drove in two more to give Trenton their largest lead of the night at 8-2 in the bottom of the seventh.

The Scrappers would push across three in the bottom of the ninth inning, but that would be as close as they got in their comeback effort.

Your Trenton Goldens continue their series with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Wednesday June 25th at 7:00.

