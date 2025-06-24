Keys Surge Past Black Bears in Series Opener

June 24, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys took home the series opening win over the West Virginia Black Bears Tuesday night, defeating them by a score of 12-8 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys used three homers and 17 hits on offense to surge past the Black Bears, as they picked up the series opening win against first place West Virginia in the Key City Tuesday night.

West Virginia took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first off a Frederick error and bases loaded walk, but the Keys tied it right back up in the bottom of the frame courtesy of RBIs from Eddie Hacopian (Maryland) and Anthony Diaz (College of Central Florida), evening the score at two apiece through an inning Tuesday night.

The Keys took the lead in the bottom of the second with a four-run frame following a two-RBI single from Hacopian, an RBI single from Sam Parker (Chipola College), and an RBI double from Taj Bates (Southern). This handed the home team a 6-2 lead heading into the third at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Black Bears scored one run in the top of the third on an RBI single, but a fourth RBI from Hacopian put the lead back to four for Frederick entering the fourth inning with Frederick up 7-3.

A three-run homer for Judah Morris and West Virginia made it a one-run game in the top of the fourth, cutting the deficit to 7-6 through four innings of play in the series opener.

Parker launched a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth over the batter's eye in center field, extending the Keys lead to three at 9-6 after five innings of play in the Key City.

A wild pitch by the Keys handed the visitors a run back in the top of the sixth, making it a 9-7 game heading into the seventh, with Frederick still hanging on to a two-run advantage.

Each team exchanged solo homers in the seventh after Truitt Madonna (Ballard High School) hit one in the bottom of the frame, helping Frederick remain ahead by two at 10-8 going into the eighth.

After Declan Lavelle (Elon) recorded a scoreless top of the eighth on the mound, Anthony Diaz sent one over the right field wall to give the Keys their third homer of the night and a 12-8 lead entering the ninth at Nymeo Field.

Evan Clark (Illinois) finished the job for Frederick in the top of the ninth with a 1-2-3 frame, handing the Keys their second straight win in the series opener by a score of 12-8.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.