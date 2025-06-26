Walks Doom Cutters

June 26, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Crosscutters pitchers allowed a record, 17 walks in their 11-2 loss to the State College Spikes.

All seven Crosscutters pitchers surrendered at least one walk in the loss, as Dakota Stone issued a team-high four free passes in a third of an inning of relief.

Boston Smith provided a bright spot for the Cutters offense, connecting on his 2nd home run of the season, a 368-foot opposite field shot to lead off the 5th.

Smith, along with Matthew Bardowell and Carlos Castillo each recorded two-hit nights for Williamsport.

The 17 walks are a franchise record, along with a MLB Draft League record. The Cutters also allowed a season-high 11 runs in the loss.

Tonight's game saw a one hour delay at the on set and then saw the a game time of four hours and fourteen minutes.

WP: Treyson Peters (1-0) LP: Cooper Markham (0-2) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 10-6 Next Game: Thursday, June 26th vs State College

Next Home Game: June 26th vs State College

