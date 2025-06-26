Spikes Fall to Crosscutters in Series Finale, 6-5, on Thursday

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Ryan Rivera's two-run single in the third helped give the State College Spikes an early lead before the Williamsport Crosscutters surged in the seventh to capture a series-winning 6-5 decision on Thursday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Rivera added a pair of outstanding defensive plays at second to his big hit, which combined with Landen Johnson's RBI single in the first and Merik Carter's run-scoring groundout in the fourth to build a 4-3 advantage for the Spikes (6-9) after four innings.

However, the Crosscutters (11-6) put a pair of runners on in the seventh as Carlos Castillo took a one-out walk and Armani Newton was hit by a pitch. Following a successful double steal, a balk scored Castillo to tie the game. Two batters later, former Spike Matthew Bardowell laced a two-run single to left-center field to bring in the go-ahead runs.

State College cut the margin on Dylan Lapointe's RBI triple down the right field line in the eighth to score Camden Ross, but could get no closer.

Roman Kimball, the reigning MLB Draft League Pitcher of the Week, started for the Spikes and allowed three runs, two of them earned, while striking out three batters over a season-long four innings. Aidan Lee (0-2) took the loss in relief for State College.

Williamsport reliever Ryan Faulks (1-0) retired all nine batters he faced, one via strikeout, to earn the win for the Crosscutters. Jed Boyle (3) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning with one strikeout to earn the save.

Johnson extended his on-base streak to 11 games for the Spikes.

Friday, the Spikes hit the road to start a three-game series against the Trenton Thunder with a 7:00 p.m. matchup at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Starting pitchers for the series opener have not yet been announced.

Following the set in Trenton, four current Spikes will play on an MLB Draft League squad in an exhibition game against a Cape Cod League squad at Citi Field in New York on Monday, June 30. Infielder Quinn Bentley, outfielder Harrison Didawick and pitchers Landon O'Donnell and Treyson Peters will represent State College in the first ever meeting between the MLB Draft League and the Cape Cod League.

In addition, pitcher Jacob Mayers from national champion LSU is slated to represent the Spikes on Monday before heading to Happy Valley to officially join the club on Tuesday.

The Spikes will return home on Tuesday, July 1 for a three-game homestand, with a pair of matchups against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers before an Independence Eve extravaganza against the Williamsport Crosscutters on Thursday, July 3.

Game time is 6:35 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m., and for Independence Eve, the first 500 fans will receive a Military Salute Hat Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia.

Then, fans will be thrilled by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act throughout the night! You've seen him across the country, on America's Got Talent, and on Ripley's Believe it or Not, now see him here at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the first night of two here in Happy Valley. Tyler will balance anything - wheelbarrows, bikes, ladders, and more - with this high-energy, one-of-a-kind performance.

Plus, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act comes back to the ballpark at the Central PA 4th Fest on July 4, giving fans two chances to catch this spectacular show.

Of course, we'll also be celebrating our nation's birthday in the cutest way possible with the Great American Baby Races at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. During both the July 3 Independence Eve home game against the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Central PA 4th Fest at the ballpark on July 4, babies and toddlers from across Happy Valley will be revving up to crawl on the field.

Parents can enter their babies for the Great American Baby Races using the form available.

Both the champion of the July 3 races and the champion of the July 4 races will receive Ultimate Great American Baby Races Prize Packs, with a Greatest of the Great American Baby Races Prize Pack available for the grand champion.

It's all capped off by another fantastic FIREWORKS show, with the traditional July 3 Spikes FIREWORKS display presented by the PA Lottery and provided by Starfire Corporation.

Plus, the Central PA 4th Fest returns on Friday, July 4 as Medlar Field at Lubrano Park serves as a VIP Viewing Area for the fully choreographed July 4 FIREWORKS display provided by Starfire Corporation. The home of the Spikes will also host Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health, live music and much more during the day!

Proceeds from the Spikes 50/50 Drawings from July 1-3 will also go towards the Central PA 4th Fest.

