Fireworks & Jon Gosselin Highlight Cutters Fourth of July Weekend

The Williamsport Crosscutters will be home at Journey Bank Ballpark throughout the upcoming Fourth of July weekend with a jam-packed slate of promotions and giveaways.

The Friday, July 4 game is a special 1:05pm first pitch with gates opening at noon. The afternoon start will give fans the opportunity to attend the game and still be able to enjoy 4th of July fireworks and activities in downtown Williamsport or other area communities.

The weekend features the following full slate of fun, special guests and promotions;

Friday, July 4 vs. State College Spikes - 1:05pm ? Summer Patio Giveaway. Presented by Aquarius Pool & Patio & Beiter's. One lucky fan will win a new patio furniture set & gas grill. ? Hersheypark Kids Day. The first 300 kids age 12 & under get a free ticket to visit Hersheypark. ? Dollar Dog Day. Presented by Country Store Brand Meats. $1 hot dogs all day.

Saturday, July 5 vs. West Virginia Black Bears - 6:35pm ? Jon Gosselin Appearance. Come out and meet the former star of the TLC reality-show, "Jon & Kate Plus 8". ? Post-Game Fireworks. Presented by the Fraternal Order of Eagles #970, Labatt, PA Lottery & V97 along with Quality Inn.

Sunday, July 6 vs. West Virginia Black Bears - 4:05pm ? ZOOperstars Appearance. Presented by UPMC & Bill 95. Come witness this one-of-a-kind show from one of the best acts in sports. ? Baseball Bingo. 10 fans will win a new Shop Vac. Free to play for all adults 18+. ? Kids Run the Bases. Presented by Giant. After the game, all kids 12 and under get to run the bases.

