Thunder Ready to Welcome 11 Millionth Fan in Franchise History

June 27, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are eagerly preparing for the arrival of their 11 millionth fan in franchise history. Thunder fans will have a chance to be the 11 millionth person to walk through the gates of Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Friday, June 27th at 7:00 against the State College Spikes. After hosting a crowd of 6,256 on Thursday night, the Thunder are 4,862 fans away from the magic number. Gates will open for all fans tonight at 6:00.

"Welcoming our 11 millionth fan to our ballpark is something we have been greatly anti cipa ting for quite some time" said Trenton Thunder President Jeff Hurley. "Reaching such an amazing milestone speaks volumes to the endless support we receive from our fans and we are forever grateful for them."

Upon entry to the ballpark, the Thunder's 11 millionth fan will receive the following:

- 2026 Half Season Tickets

- Luxury Suite Night for family/friends (25 tickets + food/nonalcoholic beverages)

- Two bobbleheads from each bobblehead night

- Thunder Merchandise Prize Pack

- Gift Card from Rita's Water Ice & Four (4) coupons for free water ice at Rita's stand

- Case 's Pork Roll Prize Pack

- Foursome for a Mercer County Golf Course

- Foursome at Cream Ridge Golf Course

- Prize(s) from Season 52, Killarney's Publick House, Flying Pig Tavern & Tap, and Skyzone

- Colbie's Southern Fried Chicken Gift Cards

- Al's Airport Inn Gift Certificate - Swedesboro Brewing, Racoon Saloon Hoodie

- Watch Batting Practice from the dugout and bring Thunder lineup card out with Manager Shawn Chacon

- Half inning on the Thunder Radio Broadcast with Mike Warren

- Assorted Autographed Thunder Prize Pack

"We can't wait to see our 11 millionth fan walk through the gates" said Thunder General Manager Jon Bodnar. " The history of Trenton Thunder Ballpark will add another chapter, and the lucky fan to receive this honor will forever be apart of our franchise's history."

Your Trenton Thunder open their three-game series tonight at 7:00 with the State College Spikes. Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for a chance to be the 11 millionth fan in franchise history, Strike Out Cancer Night presented by that funny agency where the first 1,000 fans ages 13+ will receive a Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Purple Hat, and Pork Roll Friday! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 27, 2025

Thunder Ready to Welcome 11 Millionth Fan in Franchise History - Trenton Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.