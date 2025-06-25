Goldens' Win Streak Ends at Four, Scrappers Even Series

June 25, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Goldens saw their win-streak come to a halt at four games as they fell to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in game two of three on Wednesday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark by a final of 6-4. The Goldens fell behind in the top of the third inning, when Mahoning Valley pieced together a five spot off of five hits, beginning with a two-RBI single from Kendrey Maduro, and ending it with a two-RBI single from JC Vanek.

Trenton would push across their first run of the night in the bottom of the third inning when Aaron Whitley came around to score on a wild pitch after singling and stealing two bases. Whitley would go on to steal four bases on the night, putting him at 16 for the year, and scored two of the Goldens' runs.

After the Scrappers got a run back in the fourth, Juju Stevens blasted his first homerun of the season over the left field wall to make it a 6 - 2 game in the bottom of the sixth. Then in the seventh, the Goldens got two more across when Jaden Sheffield scored on a wild pitch after being hit to lead off the inning. Whitley would score the second run in the inning on a throwing error.

The bullpen for the Goldens was spectacular from the fifth inning on keeping the Scrappers scoreless and shifting momentum back into their own dugout. In the ninth, Trenton brought the winning run to the plate with the tying run on first, but were unable to break through.

