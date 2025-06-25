Keys Fall to Black Bears in Second Game of Series

June 25, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys dropped the second game of three to the West Virginia Black Bears Wednesday night, falling by a score of 7-4 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys could not come back from an early 6-0 deficit they found themselves in during the top of the second, and will look to take home the series win Thursday night in Frederick.

Despite each team recording a base hit in the opening inning, neither side broke through as two strikeouts from Matthew Becker (South Carolina) of Frederick kept it a scoreless game through an inning of play Wednesday night.

The Black Bears started off the scoring with a six-run top of the sixth courtesy of bases loaded walks and a three-RBI double, handing the visitors a 6-0 lead after two innings in the Key City.

After both sides went scoreless in the third, Tervell Johnson (Seattle) made it a 6-1 game on an RBI single to left center field, as the Keys entered the fifth down five at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Dawson Willis (Oklahoma) cut the deficit to three at 6-3 off a two-run homer, making it a three-run game going into the sixth inning during the second game of the three-game series.

After both teams went scoreless in the sixth, the Black Bears added one run in the top of the seventh on an RBI double, extending the visitors lead to four heading into the eighth with Frederick aiming for a late rally at home.

Following a scoreless eighth inning for both sides, Brandon Cain (Oklahoma) kept the Keys only down by four with three outs left to go, and the bottom of the ninth started strong with a solo homer from Shane Lewis (Troy).

However, the Keys were retired in order the rest of the way as the Black Bears held on for the three-run victory Wednesday night in game two of the three-game series in Frederick.

The Keys conclude the three-game series against the West Virginia Black Bears Thursday night, with first pitch from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium set for 7 p.m.

Thursday's game represents the Night Out game at the ballpark courtesy of the Frederick Center and Giant Food. Additionally, the Keys will have their Triple Play Thursday promotion where one lucky fan could win $30,000 if the Keys turn a triple play.







