Jonathan Pintaro Receives Call to Join New York Mets

FREDERICK, MD - 2021 and 2022 Frederick Keys right-handed pitcher Jonathan Pintaro made history this week by becoming the third Keys player in the MLB Draft League era to receive the call to the show by the New York Mets.

Pintaro, who recently was promoted from the Mets Double-A affiliate Binghamton Rumble Ponies to the Triple-A affiliate Syracuse Mets, earned the right to head to New York to help bolster the young Mets bullpen. He now joins infielder Zach Dezenzo (2021) and right-handed pitcher Luis Guerrero (2021) as the only players to make an MLB roster from the Keys since the Draft League began in 2021.

Prior to receiving the call to New York, Pintaro competed for Binghamton and currently has thrown in 42.1 innings while recording a 3.40 ERA in the 2025 campaign. He also has 57 strikeouts along with allowing 15 walks in 11 appearances on the hill.

In 2024, the Pelham, Alabama native played for four different teams across four levels of baseball including stints with the High-A Mets affiliate Brooklyn Cyclones and the Glacier Range Riders in the Pioneer League. He also made appearances with both Binghamton and Syracuse.

Most of his innings pitched last year came with the Cyclones, as he threw in 36 innings across nine appearances while totaling 35 strikeouts and a 2.50 ERA.

During his time in the Key City, Pintaro threw in 25 games during two seasons in 2021 and 2022 and compiled 25 appearances with 17 of those being starts. He finished the 2022 campaign with a 4.52 ERA after throwing in 19 games and in 71.2 innings, while amassing 86 strikeouts on the hill.







