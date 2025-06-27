Keys Earn Sudden Death Victory against Crosscutters

June 27, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - Behind a walk-off single from Truitt Madonna (Ballard High School), the Frederick Keys picked up a sudden death victory over the Williamsport Crosscutters Friday night, winning the series opener in the sudden death tiebreaker 2-2 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys used a game-winning hit from Madonna in sudden death to take down the Crosscutters in game one of the three-game series, as the Keys earned their first sudden death victory of the season Friday night at home.

After both sides went scoreless in 1-2-3 fashion in the first inning to begin the night, Max Hansmann (Evansville) recorded two strikeouts in a row to finish the top of the second in style, keeping it a scoreless game through two innings in the series opener.

Trey Lipsey (Ohio State) handed Frederick its first run of the evening on an RBI single in the top of the third, giving the home team a 1-0 lead heading into the fourth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Grant Gallagher (East Tennessee St) hit his first homer of the year in the bottom of the fourth, extending the Keys lead to 2-0 going into the fifth in the Key City.

Following a scoreless fifth inning for both sides, the Crosscutters tied it up at two apiece on a passed ball and RBI groundout, evening things up at 2-2 entering the seventh following the Keys going off the board in the bottom of the frame.

After the seventh inning featured each team going off the board offensively, Evan Clark (Illinois) recorded three strikeouts in the top of the eighth, taking the contest into the ninth all even at two apiece in front of a packed house in Frederick.

Declan Lavelle (Elon) tallied two more strikeouts in the top of the ninth to keep it all tied at two, but the Keys went off the board in the bottom of the ninth, forcing the game to enter sudden death all tied at two.

That set the stage for Madonna, who lined the second pitch of sudden death into right-center field and into the gap, scoring Walter Urbon (Loyola HS) from second to give the Keys the sudden death victory at home Friday night.

The Keys and Crosscutters meet for the second time in as many days Saturday night in Frederick, with first pitch from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium set for 7 p.m.

Saturday's game represents Wrestling Night at the ballpark with six-time WWE Champion Mickie James in attendance. There will also be a postgame Fireworks Super Show courtesy of Premium Distributors of Maryland along with the Report Card Program with Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.