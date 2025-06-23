Musacchia Generates Offense, But Spikes Fall to Thunder, 8-5

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Carmelo Musacchia stole three bases and scored a pair of runs to help power the State College Spikes, but the Trenton Thunder took the finale of a three-game set at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, 8-5, on Sunday night.

Musacchia, a product of Northeastern, reached base on a single in the second and stole second base and third base in succession before scoring on a Javon Hernandez groundout. The New York City native then walked in the fifth and stole second base again before a pair of wild pitches brought him home.

Only one of Trenton's (7-8) eight runs was earned in the game. Jakob Poturnak collected a pair of hits, including a triple, and brought in a run. Mike Whooley drove in three runs with two hits and a sacrifice fly.

State College (5-7) reliever Caden Wooster (0-1) took the loss in relief, while Thunder reliever Eddie Smink (2-0) claimed his second win of the series.

After an off day on the schedule Monday, the Spikes start a run of six consecutive road games with a commute to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Tuesday for a 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Williamsport Crosscutters. Right-hander Dayne Pengelly (0-0) is slated to get the ball for State College.

The Spikes will return home on Tuesday, July 1 for a three-game homestand, with a pair of matchups against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers before an Independence Eve extravaganza against the Williamsport Crosscutters on Thursday, July 3.

Game time is 6:35 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m., and for Independence Eve, the first 500 fans will receive a Military Salute Hat Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia.

Then, fans will be thrilled by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act throughout the night! You've seen him across the country, on America's Got Talent, and on Ripley's Believe it or Not, now see him here at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the first night of two here in Happy Valley. Tyler will balance anything - wheelbarrows, bikes, ladders, and more - with this high-energy, one-of-a-kind performance.

Plus, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act comes back to the ballpark at the Central PA 4th Fest on July 4, giving fans two chances to catch this spectacular show.

Of course, we'll also be celebrating our nation's birthday in the cutest way possible with the Great American Baby Races at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. During both the July 3 Independence Eve home game against the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Central PA 4th Fest at the ballpark on July 4, babies and toddlers from across Happy Valley will be revving up to crawl on the field.

Parents can enter their babies for the Great American Baby Races using the form available.

Both the champion of the July 3 races and the champion of the July 4 races will receive Ultimate Great American Baby Races Prize Packs, with a Greatest of the Great American Baby Races Prize Pack available for the grand champion.

It's all capped off by another fantastic FIREWORKS show, with the traditional July 3 Spikes FIREWORKS display presented by the PA Lottery and provided by Starfire Corporation.

Plus, the Central PA 4th Fest returns on Friday, July 4 as Medlar Field at Lubrano Park serves as a VIP Viewing Area for the fully choreographed July 4 FIREWORKS display provided by Starfire Corporation. The home of the Spikes will also host Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health, live music and much more during the day!

Proceeds from the Spikes 50/50 Drawings from July 1-3 will also go towards the Central PA 4th Fest.

Tickets for games from July 1-3, as well as every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2025 schedule, are available by calling 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Crosscutters on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field starting at approximately 6:10 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.







