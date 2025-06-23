Scrappers Are Back at Eastwood Field June 27-29

June 23, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Vs. West Virginia Black Bears

Friday, June 27 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05 PM

It's Princess & Superheroes Night presented by Once Upon a Child - Niles & Castle on a Cloud Entertainment. Princesses and Superheroes will entertain throughout the Scrappers game! A special Story Time and VIP Character Dinner package is also available! Be sure to stick around after the game for post-game fireworks presented by Morgan Engineering, 21 WFMJ and WBCB.

Saturday, June 28 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05 PM

It's Major League Night! The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a Major League Bobblehead giveaway courtesy of Toyota of Warren and 21 WFMJ. The Scrappers will be wearing Major League specialty jerseys presented by Foxconn with jersey proceeds benefiting Junior Achievement. Bid at livesource.com or at the game. Every Saturday is Cerveza Saturday with drink specials on Corona and Modelo.

Sunday, June 29 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 2:05 PM

It's Every Sunday Matters presented by Foxconn and 21 WFMJ! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. It's Youth League Day presented by Eastwood Mall Complex - kids, wear your youth league jersey for a FREE Upper Box Seat ticket to the game. Kids can also stick around after for kids run the bases.

The Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game.







