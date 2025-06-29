Spikes Fall to Thunder, 8-1, Despite Pengelly's Strong Start

June 29, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

TRENTON, N.J. - Dayne Pengelly continued the State College Spikes' string of starting pitching success as he struck out seven batters over five innings, but the Spikes dropped the finale of a three-game set to the Trenton Thunder, 8-1, on Sunday afternoon at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Pengelly (0-2) was tagged with the loss despite allowing just two earned runs on four hits without walking a batter. The New Mexico product allowed the Spikes (8-10) to boast 20 strikeouts over a total of 17 2/3 innings between their starting pitchers in the set against the Thunder (10-11). The trio of starters - Pengelly, Davis Webb and Luke House - also combined to yield just four earned runs this weekend for an earned run average of 2.04.

Ryan Rivera continued a strong series, notching two hits to give him seven over the last three games. Rivera concluded a 15-pitch at-bat by smashing his first double of the season to left field in the third.

Cole Pladson's bases-loaded walk brought in the lone State College run, while Landen Johnson saw his on-base streak end at 14 games after coming up empty in two plate appearances.

Rowan Masse's two-run single was the centerpiece of a four-run Trenton sixth that broke the game open. Reliever John Carver (1-0) was awarded the win after tossing a perfect fourth inning.

While many of the Spikes now head home to Happy Valley, four current Spikes will play on an MLB Draft League squad in an exhibition game against a Cape Cod League squad at Citi Field in New York on Monday, June 30. Bentley, outfielder Harrison Didawick and pitchers Landon O'Donnell and Treyson Peters will represent State College in the first ever meeting between the MLB Draft League and the Cape Cod League.

In addition, pitcher Jacob Mayers from national champion LSU is slated to represent the Spikes on Monday before heading to Happy Valley to officially join the club on Tuesday.

The Spikes will return to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Tuesday, July 1 for a three-game homestand, with a pair of 6:35 p.m. matchups against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers before an Independence Eve extravaganza against the Williamsport Crosscutters on Thursday, July 3.

Game time is 6:35 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m., and for Independence Eve, the first 500 fans will receive a Military Salute Hat Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia.

Then, fans will be thrilled by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act throughout the night! You've seen him across the country, on America's Got Talent, and on Ripley's Believe it or Not, now see him here at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the first night of two here in Happy Valley. Tyler will balance anything - wheelbarrows, bikes, ladders, and more - with this high-energy, one-of-a-kind performance.

Plus, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act comes back to the ballpark at the Central PA 4th Fest on July 4, giving fans two chances to catch this spectacular show.

Of course, we'll also be celebrating our nation's birthday in the cutest way possible with the Great American Baby Races at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. During both the July 3 Independence Eve home game against the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Central PA 4th Fest at the ballpark on July 4, babies and toddlers from across Happy Valley will be revving up to crawl on the field.

Parents can enter their babies for the Great American Baby Races using the form available.

Both the champion of the July 3 races and the champion of the July 4 races will receive Ultimate Great American Baby Races Prize Packs, with a Greatest of the Great American Baby Races Prize Pack available for the grand champion.

It's all capped off by another fantastic FIREWORKS show, with the traditional July 3 Spikes FIREWORKS display presented by the PA Lottery and provided by Starfire Corporation.

Plus, the Central PA 4th Fest returns on Friday, July 4 as Medlar Field at Lubrano Park serves as a VIP Viewing Area for the fully choreographed July 4 FIREWORKS display provided by Starfire Corporation. The home of the Spikes will also host Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health, live music and much more during the day!

Proceeds from the Spikes 50/50 Drawings from July 1-3 will also go towards the Central PA 4th Fest.

Tickets for games from July 1-3, as well as every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2025 schedule, are available by calling 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:10 p.m.

