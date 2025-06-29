Cutters Offense Explodes in Frederick

June 29, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

An offense that has been struggling for production in the past week was anything but struggling on Sunday afternoon as the Williamsport Crosscutters recorded an 8-5 win over the Frederick Keys to secure the weather-shortened two game series split at Nyemo Field.

Williamsport recorded twelve hits in the game, highlighted by a two-run home run by Matthew Bardowell and a solo home run by Christian Reyes. Bardowell was 3 for 5 with three RBI and Reyes was 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. They were joined by Ryan Kennell (2 for 5, 3 RBI) and Taeg Gollert (2 for 5, RBI) in recording multi-hit days at the plate.

Merit Jones would earn the win on the mound for Williamsport, improving to 2-0 on the season, after two innings of no-hit relief, walking two, and striking out three.

Jared Ure would enter in the ninth and face the minimum, earning his first save of the season for the Crosscutters.

The Crosscutters return home on Tuesday evening to wrap up the first-half home schedule with matchups against the Trenton Thunder on July 1st & 2nd, the State College Spikes on July 4th and the West Virginia Black Bears on July 5th and 6th. To view game times and promotional details and to secure your seats today, visit Crosscutters.com.

WP: Merit Jones (2-0) LP: Jack Bowery (0-1) SV: Jared Ure (1)

Crosscutters Record: 12-7 Next Game: Tuesday, July 1st vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, July 1st vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Rhashan Jersey Auction, Topps Tuesday, $2 Tuesday, BOGO Ticket Tuesday, Charitable Tuesday







