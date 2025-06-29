Keys Drop Series Finale to Crosscutters

June 29, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys fell in the series finale to the Williamsport Crosscutters Sunday afternoon, losing by a score of 8-5 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Despite the Keys manufacturing several late chances on offense, the Crosscutters recorded 10 base hits and seven hits in the first three innings, giving them the commanding early lead, as Frederick looks ahead to a two-game set on the road at West Virginia.

Williamsport struck first with an RBI single in the top of the opening inning, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead after an inning of play in the series finale.

A four-run top of the second inning for the Crosscutters handed them an early 5-0 advantage, as a two-run homer capped off the four-run frame for Williamsport, who took the five-run lead heading into the bottom of the second.

Frederick responded with a two-run bottom of the frame after a wild pitch and RBI single from Walter Urbon (Loyola HS), cutting the deficit to three entering the third with the score of 5-2.

However, the Crosscutters responded with a two-run RBI single in the top of the third, extending the lead back to five entering the fourth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Another RBI from Urbon along with an RBI single from Tervell Johnson (Seattle) trimmed the Crosscutters lead back to three, with Frederick entering the fifth down 7-4.

A solo home run for Williamsport pushed the lead back to four heading into the sixth, with the Keys still fighting down the stretch, trailing 8-4 through five innings of play in the Key City.

Following a scoreless sixth inning for both sides, Aubrey Smith (UNC Wilmington) finished with two strikeouts in the top of the seventh, keeping the Keys in the game down by four going into the eighth in Frederick.

Grant Gallagher (East Tennessee St) hit his second homer of the year in the bottom of the eighth, cutting the deficit to three entering the ninth, with Williamsport up 8-5 at Nymeo Field.

Despite Brandon Cain (Oklahoma) recording a scoreless top of the ninth, the Keys could not mount a comeback as they fell to the Crosscutters in the series finale 8-5 at home.

The Keys head back on the road for a two-game series against the West Virginia Black Bears, with game one set for Tuesday night at Kendrick Family Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







