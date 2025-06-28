Cutters-Keys Canceled in Second Inning on Saturday

June 28, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Due to persistent lightning in the area and the threat of heavy rains later tonight, Saturday night's game between the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Frederick Keys was canceled after just one inning of play. Per MLB Draft League rules, stats from the game will not be counted and the game will not be rescheduled.

Carlos Castillo got things started for the Cutters with a leadoff single before stealing both second and third base in the next at-bat. He would be left stranded as Armani Newton, Taeg Gollert and Jack Lausch all struck out in the first.

Ryan Kennell would try to get the momentum going again with a leadoff single in the second inning but play would be halted with Kennell standing at second after a stolen base, the third of the night for the Cutters, and Amman Dewberry at the plate in a 1-1 count and nobody out.

Connor Knox got the start for Williamsport and was perfect in his one inning of work before mother nature intervened, inducing two groundouts and striking out one.

Williamsport now looks to avoid the two-game series sweep at the hands of Frederick on Sunday afternoon at Nymeo Field. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

WP: N/A LP: N/A SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 11-7 Next Game: Sunday, June 29th at Frederick, 3:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, July 1st vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Rhashan Jersey Auction, Topps Tuesday, $2 Tuesday, BOGO Ticket Tuesday, Charitable Tuesday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.