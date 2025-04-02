Trenton Tomato Pies to Take Field in 2025

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are thrilled to announce a unique and flavorful event that will celebrate the rich culinary history of Trenton. For one night only this summer, your Thunder will transform into the Trenton Tomato Pies, paying homage to the Capital City's iconic and distinctive pizza style.

Trenton Tomato Pie, a local delicacy, features a thin, crispy crust topped with cheese and other ingredients before the chunky tomato sauce, a stark and delicious contrast to traditional pizza preparations. This culinary tradition, dating back to the early 20th century, has cemented Trenton's place in the American pizza landscape.

"We wanted to create a fun and engaging event that truly celebrates Trenton," said Jon Bodnar, General Manager of the Trenton Thunder, who are celebrating their 32nd season in Trenton in 2025. "The Trenton Tomato Pie is a local treasure, and we're excited to bring this unique aspect of our city's history to the baseball field. This is more than just a game, it's a celebration of Trenton's unique identity."

The Trenton Tomato Pies' one-night transformation will take place on Saturday, June 28 at 6pm at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Fans attending the game will have the opportunity to experience:

- Specialty Trenton Tomato Pies merchandise.

- Your hometown team in special Tomato Pies uniforms

- A celebration of Trenton's culinary heritage.

This event highlights the Thunder's commitment to providing engaging and memorable experiences for fans, while also showcasing the unique cultural aspects of the Trenton community. The team encourages fans to come out and support the Trenton Tomato Pies and experience a slice of local history. You can learn more at tomatopiesbaseball.com.

"Trenton Makes, The World Takes" is a saying that resonates throughout the city's history.

For this special night, Trenton "bakes" and invites everyone to experience the unique flavor that has made this city a culinary landmark.

The Thunder kick off the 2025 season at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Wednesday, June 4 at 7:00 PM against the Williamsport Crosscutters. For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.

