Scrappers Announce Margaritaville Night on June 4: Opening Night at Eastwood Field

April 2, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to announce Margaritaville Night on Opening Night, Wednesday, June 4 th which will feature a Margaritaville specialty team jersey presented by Foxconn with jersey auction proceeds benefitting Habitat for Humanity Mahoning Valley. A Margaritaville Scrappers Hawaiian Shirt will be given away to the first 1,000 adult fans presented by Ohio Lottery. The gates will open at 5pm and the evening will kick off with a pre-game performance by The Suns of Beaches Band. First pitch is at 7:05pm. A Margaritaville themed fireworks show will follow the game presented by Meijer, SERVPRO, 21 WFMJ & WBCB with fireworks courtesy of Phantom Fireworks.

You can guarantee your Margaritaville Scrappers Hawaiian Shirt (adult size) with a specialty ticket package that includes a game ticket, $10 loaded value, valid for in stadium concessions or merchandise starting at just $25. These are available for purchase now at mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field or by calling (330) 505 - 0000.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn. Opening Night at Eastwood Field is on Wednesday, June 4th against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.

