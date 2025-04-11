Frederick Keys Announce Single Game Tickets Sale

April 11, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to announce that single game tickets will go on sale for the 2025 season starting on Friday, April 25 at 9 a.m.

All single game ticket sales will be available online and in-person with special savings at the Frederick Keys box office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and online purchases continuing from 5 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on April 25.

Savings begin from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with field level tickets available at $12 per seat, reserved seating at $10, and general admission tickets at $8. The savings continue from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m with field level tickets available at $13 per seat, reserved seating at $11, and general admission at $9. Final savings take place from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with field level tickets available at $14 per seat, reserved seating at $12, and $10 for general admission.

Online savings continue after 5 p.m. with single game ticket sales still available until 11:59 p.m, with field, reserved, and general admission pricing all remaining the same from the 3 p.m. sale.

Additionally, the Keys promotional schedule will be released in full on Thursday, April 24 but fans are asked to stay tuned to social media for sneak peaks of the schedule over the coming weeks.

The Frederick Keys will begin their 2025 season on June 4 at 7 p.m. against the West Virginia Black Bears. Fans with any questions regarding tickets can call the sales line at 301-815-9900.

