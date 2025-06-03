Cutters Season Opens this Weekend

The 2024 MLB Draft League champion Williamsport Crosscutters open their 2025 MLB Draft League season on Friday, June 6 at Journey Bank Ballpark as they host the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at 6:35pm. Opening Night 2025 is presented by UPMC & WILQ.

The first 1,000 fans will receive a replica Cutters Championship ring and one lucky fan will win a GENUINE 2024 Championship Ring.

Opening Night Schedule of Activities (subject to change)

5:00pm - MVP Gates open for MVP Club Members & Loggers Landing ticket holders

5:30pm - Main Gates open

6:10pm - 2024 Championship Season Video

6:15pm - Ceremonial First Pitches

6:28pm - Managers & Umpires Meeting

6:30pm - National Anthem performed by West Branch Chorus

6:35pm - Game time. Williamsport Crosscutters vs. Mahoning Valley Scrappers

Postgame - Launch-a-Ball presented by PDC Spas. Fans can qualify to win a new hot tub package

The Crosscutters are also home against Mahoning Valley on Saturday, June 7 (6:35pm), featuring fireworks after the game, and Sunday, June 8 (4:05pm) with Baseball Bingo where fans have the opportunity to win a new Shop Vac.

This season, fans will have a chance to win a new hot tub package, valued at over $10,000, in the Lucky Ducky Hot Tub Giveaway presented by PDC Spas. Fans can qualify for the prize by playing Launch-a-Ball at any Monday-Friday home game. All fans who land their ball in the Lucky Ducky target on the field will be invited back to the August 30 game to pick a Lucky Ducky. Whoever picks the winning duck, wins the hot tub package from PDC Spas.

The team will debut a new exclusive ice cream flavor, BOOMER'S COOKIE CRUNCH by Eder's Ice Cream! The sweet treat features blue vanilla ice cream with crushed Oreo's, graham crackers & marshmallow swirl.

Other new food and beverage options at Journey Bank Ballpark this season include; Country Store Bacon Cheddar Hot Dog, Hog Heaven Dog (topped w/ Gunzey's pulled pork & bacon bits), Rodeo Burger (topped w/ cheese, pulled pork, onion ring & BBQ sauce), quesadillas and three varieties of Fox Den Cold Brew.

In addition, GUNZEY'S AT THE GAME returns with their famous sausage, cheesesteaks, brisket and new expanded varieties of their mac & cheese bowls.

The Crosscutters signature beer, CUTTERS LUMBERJACKED CREAM ALE, returns again this season. Brewed by Bullfrog Brewery, the beer is available on draft and in limited-edition cans.

New this year, Journey Bank Ballpark will feature additional protective netting for fans. This past fall, Major League Baseball mandated that all Minor League and MLB Partner League stadiums be equipped with netting protecting all seating areas of the facility.

Tickets for Opening Night are still available. Fans can order online at Crosscutters.com, by phone at (570) 326-3389 or in-person at the Cutters box office.

The Williamsport Crosscutters 2025 season is presented by UPMC.







