Annual Cutters 5K Race Set for June 28

The Williamsport Crosscutters, in partnership with Hope Enterprises, will be holding the Annual Cutters 5K on Saturday, June 28 at Journey Bank Ballpark. The race is sponsored in part by; Bower Electric, Highmark, Hamilton Patriot, the Ken & Kristie Healy Foundation, Lamar, Williamsport Sun-Gazette, UPMC, UPMC Health Plan, Weis Markets & Woodlands Bank.

The race, through Williamsport's west end, begins at 9am with registration open at 8am. The course has runners starting outside the ballpark's main gate with the final leg taking place inside the stadium. Both runners and walkers are invited to take part in the event. All proceeds benefit Hope Enterprises and The Hope Foundation.

All ages and all abilities are encouraged to participate. In addition, the event is open to wheelchairs, strollers, and any other wheeled mobility equipment to help promote an inclusive approach to health and wellness.

Cutters Vice-President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi said, "The Cutters 5K has generated almost $140,000 for Hope Enterprises and the Hope Foundation over the years. The Cutters are honored to partner with our friends at Hope in raising funds to help them provide much needed services and support to so many individuals in our community."

Registration is $25 per person. All participants registering by June 6 are guaranteed a free a race t-shirt. Online registration is available at FalconRaceTiming.com (click on Registration). Entry forms and more information can be found by visiting Crosscutters.com or the Crosscutters offices at Journey Bank Ballpark.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three runners in eight male and female age categories as well as the top three overall male and female walkers. The fastest overall male and female finisher will have the opportunity to throw out ceremonial first pitches at the Williamsport Crosscutters game on July 1.

For those who want to support the cause but are unable to participate on race day, a Virtual Race option is offered allowing racers to sign up and walk or run when & where you like. All virtual racers will be mailed a free race t-shirt.

The Crosscutters begin defense of their 2024 MLB Draft League title on June 4 in Trenton with the home opener slated for Friday, June 6 when they host the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. More information on Opening Night, single-game tickets as well as MVP Club season tickets, Bonus Books and mini-plans are available online at crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters at (570) 326-3389.

