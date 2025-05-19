Cutters to Host Free Baseball Clinic on Play Ball Weekend

May 19, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters will be hosting a FREE Baseball Clinic to be held Saturday June 14 at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

The event is being held in conjunction with MLB's P LAY BALL WEEKEND, a worldwide effort to inspire participation in baseball and softball through activities hosted by MLB, MiLB & Partner League Clubs, MLB's international offices throughout the world, and youth league partners, beginning on Friday, June 13 and lasting through Sunday, June 15.

The Cutters Baseball Clinic is a free event for boys and girls ages 5 to 12 to led by Cutters manager Kenny Thomas along with Cutters players. Clinic attendees will participate in various skill stations including hitting, fielding, base-running and more. All participants will receive a free Franklin bat & ball set and a free Williamsport Crosscutters game ticket.

Clinic space is strictly limited. Online registration is required, in advance. Parents can register their child in advance by visiting crosscutters.com. Check-in on the day of the event begins at 9 a.m. with the clinic beginning at 10 a.m. Registration will be available on the day of the event ONLY if space is still available.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own glove and may bring their own bat. Metal spikes are prohibited. Limited equipment will also be provided. Find more information at crosscutters.com or call (570) 326-3389.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 19, 2025

Cutters to Host Free Baseball Clinic on Play Ball Weekend - Williamsport Crosscutters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.