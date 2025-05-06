Cutters Looking to Fill Summer Positions

May 6, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

The Williamsport Crosscutters, members of the MLB Draft League, are looking to fill dozens of part-time summer positions at Journey Bank Ballpark for the 2025 season.

Interested individuals must apply in-person at the final Cutters Job Fair to be held Wednesday, May 14 from 5-7pm at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, 1700 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Anyone aged 16 and over is encouraged to apply. The event will be held rain or shine.

Benefits include; wages starting at $10 per hour, flexible schedules, merchandise discounts, complimentary game tickets for family and a fun work environment.

Job descriptions for all available positions can be found at crosscutters.com. Positions include; concession cashiers, runners, cooks and vendors, customer service, stadium ushers, wait staff, grounds crew members, game day internships and more.

The Crosscutters season consists of 40 home games from June 6 until September 3. Some positions will also have the opportunity to work the MLB Little League Classic held in August. Potential candidates must be available to work nights and weekends and are not required to be available for all 40 home games.

Applicants MUST attend the job fair to be considered for a position. To save time, applicants are encouraged to download and fill out an application available at crosscutters.com and bring it with them to the job fair. Applications will also be available at the event. All applicants should have an outgoing personality and a willingness to work with the public.

The Crosscutters begin defense of their 2024 MLB Draft League title on June 4 in Trenton with the home opener slated for Friday, June 6 when they host the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. More information on Opening Night, single-game tickets as well as MVP Club season tickets, Bonus Books and mini-plans are available online at crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters at (570) 326-3389.

