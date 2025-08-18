Trenton Thunder's Grand Slam We Care Foundation Announces 2025 Community Grant Recipients

Published on August 18, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

(TRENTON, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, announced that its non-profit arm, the Grand Slam We Care Foundation, has awarded $4,000 in Community Grants to two deserving local organizations: Stretto Youth Chamber Orchestra and Mercer Street Friends - Community School Impact Center. These grants underscore the Foundation's long-standing commitment to enriching the lives of children and families in the Greater Trenton area.

"We are incredibly proud to support the vital work being done by the Stretto Youth Chamber Orchestra and Mercer Street Friends," said Jeff Hurley, President of the Trenton Thunder.

"These organizations are making a tangible difference in our community by providing invaluable opportunities for youth development and education. The Grand Slam We Care Foundation remains dedicated to giving back to the community that has supported us for over three decades."

The 2025 Community Grant recipients are:

Stretto Youth Chamber Orchestra - $2,000 This grant will provide scholarships for students participating in the Trinity Strings and Blue Mountain Festival programs. Trinity Strings is a comprehensive string education program that welcomes children aged 4-18 and their families to Trinity Cathedral in Trenton on Saturdays.

The Blue Mountain Festival has been a long-standing partner and supporter of the Trenton Thunder, making this collaboration especially meaningful.

Mercer Street Friends - Community School Impact Center - $2,000 The funding will support the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Development Program, specifically benefiting their Hispanic and African American Heritage Clubs. The Trenton Thunder has a long-standing relationship with Mercer Street Friends, an organization dedicated to addressing poverty and its impact on children, families, and the community.

Since its inception in 1999, the Grand Slam We Care Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity, has been an integral part of the Trenton community. At the conclusion of the 2024 season, the Foundation had proudly donated over $9.8 Million worth of goods, services, and monetary contributions through a variety of impactful community programs.

Beyond the annual Community Grants, the Grand Slam We Care Foundation actively engages in several other initiatives, including:

S.L.A.M. Week: Taking place from Tuesday, August 19th through Saturday, August 23rd, the Thunder recognize organizations and individuals who have had a major impact on the Trenton community. S.L.A.M. week, which stands for "Supporting Local Admirable Missions", honors selected organizations and individuals prior to the game. 2025 Honorees include The H.U.B., Rolling Thunder, and Thunder's Little League field renovation.

Tickets for Kids: This program partners the Thunder with corporations to provide tickets to deserving non-profits, allowing over 68,000 children since 1996 to experience Thunder Baseball who might not have otherwise had the opportunity.

F.I.E.L.D. Program (Focused Initiative for Enhanced Learning and Development): Members of the Thunder Front Office, along with volunteers from sponsors and local organizations, come together to rebuild Little League fields in Trenton. This hands-on initiative involves removing trash, painting dugouts, rebuilding mounds and home plates, and ensuring safe playing surfaces for youth baseball.

Your Trenton Thunder looks forward to continuing its tradition of community support through the Grand Slam We Care Foundation and encourages fans to learn more about these vital programs.







