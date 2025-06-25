Reading Fightin Phils Welcome Diamond Baseball Holdings as New Owner

June 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







READING, Pa. - Craig Stein announced today the sale of the Reading Fightin Phils to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select Minor League Baseball (MiLB) clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). The Fightin Phils will remain as the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies in Reading while retaining their front office staff, led by General Manager Scott Hunsicker.

"I'd like to extend my thanks to the City of Reading and Fightin Phils fans for their unwavering support over the years," Craig Stein said. "For almost 40 years, I have had the privilege of being the steward of the Reading baseball franchise. It's been a dream come true. The list of names responsible for making an outing at FirstEnergy Stadium a memorable experience is too long to call out, but the one constant over all these years has been the commitment and dedication of one of the best organizations in Minor League Baseball. I am confident that DBH will continue touching people's lives, not only at 'America's Classic Ballpark,' but through charitable work in the Reading community."

The Fightin Phils are one of the most storied franchises in Minor League Baseball. Since 1967, the club has competed in the Eastern League as an affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies - tying the record for the longest continuous affiliation in Minor League Baseball.

The Fightin Phils are the first Phillies affiliate to join the DBH roster.

"We are incredibly grateful to Craig, Scott and the entire Fightin Phils organization for their decades of dedication to our player development system and the Reading community," said Luke Murton, Phillies Director of Player Development. "We look forward to beginning our relationship with DBH and are excited for the positive impact their leadership will bring to Reading."

The Fightin Phils will continue playing at legendary FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, one of the most historic ballparks in the Eastern League. Established in 1950, the ballpark was previously home to the Reading Indians and Reading Red Sox before welcoming the Reading Phillies in 1967. The stadium has undergone major renovations in recent years - including a state-of-the-art clubhouse, new bullpens, a new video board and Redner's Event Center - all done carefully to retain the same charm, ambiance and architecture befitting of "America's Classic Ballpark." Generations of fans have taken in baseball at FirstEnergy Stadium, with grandparents cheering on Roger Maris and Rocky Colavito, their children enjoying Mike Schmidt, Larry Bowa, Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins, and now their grandchildren seeing the likes of Aaron Nola, Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott and many of the current Phillies - all from the same grandstand, in the same iconic ballpark.

A trip to FirstEnergy Stadium is like a visit to a baseball museum, as the concourses are adorned with photos and images celebrating Reading's baseball heritage, combined with newer fan-friendly amenities such as a heated, 1,000-square-foot pool beyond the right field wall. In 2024, USA Today named FirstEnergy Stadium one of the 10 best ballparks in MiLB, and the Fightin Phils ranked second in average attendance among Double-A teams - a testament to the community's deep, enduring support.

The Fightin Phils' front office is filled with home-grown talent; nearly 90% of the staff began with the club as interns. The Reading franchise has drawn nearly 17 million fans since the ballpark opened in 1950, with over 14 million attending games since Craig Stein began operating the team in 1987. Stein will continue to serve the team as an advisor.

"This is a bright new chapter for the R-Phils," said Scott Hunsicker, who is in his 34th season with the organization, having himself started with the team as an intern. "DBH has a strong track record of enhancing the fan experience while honoring each club's identity and community roots. Our front office family is excited to partner with DBH and continue to strive to provide the best possible fan experience. We're confident that the combination of our staff's experience, continued affiliation with the Phillies, and DBH's leadership will further strengthen our connection with our fans and ensure a vibrant future for baseball in Reading."

Through its roster of affiliated clubs, DBH merges local tradition with national scale, enhancing club offerings through innovative tools, digital technologies and community-driven partnerships. DBH is committed to creating lifelong memories by supporting each club's unique identity while introducing new opportunities that elevate Minor League Baseball.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Fightin Phils to the DBH family and begin our partnership with the Philadelphia Phillies by building on Reading's rich baseball legacy," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "The Fightin Phils offer one of the best experiences in all of Minor League Baseball at FirstEnergy Stadium. It is truly a community cornerstone which blends endless historic charm with thoughtful, modern upgrades, including the amazing new Redner's Event Center."

Subject to obtaining the consent of MLB and satisfying other standard closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed promptly.







Eastern League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.