Three-Run Eighth Lifts Squirrels to 6-4 Win

June 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth for a come-from-behind, 6-4 win over the Reading Fightin Phils at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (22-47-1, 1-1 second half) trailed by a run to the Fightin Phils (26-43, 1-1) entering the bottom of the eighth.

Thomas Gavello brought in Turner Hill on a fielder's choice to tie the score, 4-4. Justin Wishkoski scored on a wild pitch by Reading reliever Nelson Alvarez (Loss, 2-3) and Diego Velasquez hit an RBI single to open a 6-4 lead.

After a scoreless eighth, Braxton Roxby (Win, 3-3) stranded two runners on base in the ninth to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first with a two-run double by Sabin Ceballos. The Fightin Phils tied the game, 2-2, in the top o the second with runs scoring on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by Aidan Miller.

Victor Bericoto hit a solo homer in the bottom of the third to give the Flying Squirrels a 4-3 lead. It was the 27th home run of his Flying Squirrels career, moving him into a five-way tie for fourth on the franchise's all-time homer list.

Reading took a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh inning with a two-run homer by Alex Binelas.

The Flying Squirrels and Fightin Phils continue the series on Thursday night at The Diamond. Left-hander Seth Lonsway (2-5, 3.58) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

