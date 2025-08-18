Squirrels Rally to Walk off over Curve

Published on August 17, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied to tie the score in the eighth and beat the Curve, 6-5, on a ninth-inning single by Scott Bandura on Sunday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (43-68, 22-22 second half) snapped a three-game losing streak and picked up their second win of the series against the first-place Curve (56-57, 26-19).

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Sabin Ceballos hit an RBI double off the left-field wall to plate Carter Howell and tie the score, 5-5, against Curve reliever Jaden Woods (Loss, 5-4).

Will Bednar (Win, 1-2) stranded a runner at second in the top of the ninth.

In the bottom of the ninth, Diego Velasquez was hit by a pitch with one out and moved to second on a walk by Victor Bericoto. With two outs, Bandura singled to center and Velasquez scored ahead of a throw from Altoona center fielder Mitch Jebb to win the game.

The Flying Squirrels took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a solo homer by Bo Davidson, his third at Double-A.

In the second, Velasquez hit a two-out single to score Ceballos and open a 2-0 lead.

Aeverson Arteaga hit a two-out, RBI double in the fourth and later scored on a balk to push the Richmond lead to 4-0.

The Curve cut the deficit to 4-2 in the top of the fifth inning with a two-run homer by Javier Rivas, his first at Double-A. Omar Alfonzo closed the score to 4-3 with an RBI single in the sixth.

In the top of the eighth inning, Nick Cimillo hit a two-run homer to give Altoona a 5-4 lead. It was his fourth homer of the series.

Trystan Vrieling started and allowed two runs on one hit in his five innings, striking out five. Marquis Johnson threw 1.1 scoreless innings out of the Richmond bullpen.

The Flying Squirrels begin a six-game road series against the Chesapeake Baysox on Tuesday night. Right-hander Shane Rademacher (0-0, 9.26) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, from August 26-31. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.