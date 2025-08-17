Pena's Slam, King's Blast Power Senators Past Yard Goats in Series Finale

Published on August 17, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators closed their series in Hartford with authority, rolling to an 11-2 win over the Yard Goats on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park. The win finished off the first six-game sweep for the Senators since the schedule changed to six-game series in 2021.

The offense came alive in the second inning as Joe Naranjo opened the scoring with an RBI single, followed by RBI groundout from Viandel Peña and an RBI single from Maxwell Romero Jr. Peña delivered the biggest blow an inning later, crushing a two-out grand slam to right that gave Harrisburg a commanding 7-0 lead.

Sam Brown added three hits, including an RBI triple, while Seaver King capped the day with a two-run homer in the eighth. Peña finished with five RBI, and Branden Boissiere tallied three hits to pace the 14-hit attack.

On the mound, Erik Tolman and Hyun-il Choi combined to limit Hartford early before the bullpen of Jack Sinclair and Chance Huff sealed the victory.







