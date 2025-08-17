Pena's Slam, King's Blast Power Senators Past Yard Goats in Series Finale
Published on August 17, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators closed their series in Hartford with authority, rolling to an 11-2 win over the Yard Goats on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park. The win finished off the first six-game sweep for the Senators since the schedule changed to six-game series in 2021.
The offense came alive in the second inning as Joe Naranjo opened the scoring with an RBI single, followed by RBI groundout from Viandel Peña and an RBI single from Maxwell Romero Jr. Peña delivered the biggest blow an inning later, crushing a two-out grand slam to right that gave Harrisburg a commanding 7-0 lead.
Sam Brown added three hits, including an RBI triple, while Seaver King capped the day with a two-run homer in the eighth. Peña finished with five RBI, and Branden Boissiere tallied three hits to pace the 14-hit attack.
On the mound, Erik Tolman and Hyun-il Choi combined to limit Hartford early before the bullpen of Jack Sinclair and Chance Huff sealed the victory.
Eastern League Stories from August 17, 2025
- De Jesus Homers, Harrison Seals Deal as Cats Topple Ponies, 3-2 - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Castillo Comes Through in the Clutch as Patriots Edge Past Portland in Extras on Sunday - Somerset Patriots
- Condon Homers in Goats Loss - Hartford Yard Goats
- Binghamton Drops Series Finale to New Hampshire in Extra Innings - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Sea Dogs Sunk by Patriots Extra-Innings Homer 4-3 - Portland Sea Dogs
- Pena's Slam, King's Blast Power Senators Past Yard Goats in Series Finale - Harrisburg Senators
- Howler Bats Quiet in Sunday Loss - Erie SeaWolves
- August 17, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Sánchez Rematches with Rehabber Megill in Series Finale - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Harrisburg Senators Stories
- Pena's Slam, King's Blast Power Senators Past Yard Goats in Series Finale
- Wallace's Grand Slam, Late Rally Lift Senators Past Yard Goats in 11-9 Thriller
- Senators Outlast Yard Goats in Extras, Win, 3-2
- Harrisburg Pounds out 15 Hits in 8-6 Win at Hartford
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Hartford