Harrisburg Senators Game Notes vs Altoona

August 27, 2025

Wednesday, August 27, 6:30 p.m. - FNB Field

LH Jake Bennett vs LH Blake Townsend

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Senators and Altoona Curve play game two of their six-game series tonight at FNB Field. The two teams are battling for the 2nd half division championship. Altoona holds a 5-2 advantage in the second half in head-to-head play and 9-4 overall this season.

FILIBUSTERS: Since July 5 Harrisburg has gone 26-16 - In that same time frame, they have a 3.19 ERA which is tied for second in the league - The six-game sweep at Hartford was the Sens first six-game sweep of a series, home or road, ever - The Senators are 14-5 since August 6 and have gained 3.5 games in the standings - Since May 2, the Sens bullpen has a 2.69 ERA, best in the league - On their just finished 13-game road trip, the Sens were 10-3 and batted .291 with 11 home runs and 79 runs scored and had a 3.32 ERA - Cayden Wallace was 24-for-48 on the 13-game road trip with a three home runs, nine RBIs, and 10 Rs.

PLAYOFF CHASE: With 17 games remaining, Altoona leads the Senators and the Akron RubberDucks by two games and Richmond by four and a half games.







