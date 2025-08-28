Erie Rallies to Earn Sears his First Double-A Win

The SeaWolves (26-27, 71-51 overall) earned a second straight one-run win over New Hampshire (21-31, 50-71 overall) with a 3-2 win on Wednesday.

Cade Doughty broke a scoreless tie in the fourth when he hit a two-run homer with two out against Erie starter Andrew Sears.

Sears was otherwise exceptional for Erie. He allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk over six innings with three strikeouts. This marked the first time that Sears completed six innings in his professional career.

The SeaWolves could not score against Fernando Perez, who retired the final 13 batters he faced in his six-inning, scoreless start.

Devereaux Harrison replaced Perez in the seventh. Jake Holton walked with one out and Seth Stephenson followed with a single. With two out, Eliezer Alfonzo ripped a two-run double to the right-field corner, tying the game at 2-2. Danny Serretti followed with an RBI single, giving Erie a 3-2 lead.

After Travis Kuhn gave Erie a scoreless seventh inning, Trevin Michael finished the game with two hitless innings.

Sears (1-1) earned his first Double-A win and Harrison (6-7) took the loss. Michael registered his first save with Erie this season.

Erie continues the 12-game road trip with the third of six against New Hampshire at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, with Max Alba facing Grant Rogers.

