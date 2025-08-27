Perez Makes Home Debut against SeaWolves

Published on August 27, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-30, 50-70) and the Erie SeaWolves (25-27, 70-51) continue their series with another 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Wednesday night.

LAST NIGHT

New Hampshire fell to the SeaWolves on Tuesday night, 4-3, in 11 innings. Erie scored four unanswered runs on three homers, capitalized by Kevin McGonigle's two-run shot in the top of the 11th inning to make it a 4-2 game.

The Fisher Cats jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning after Charles McAdoo doubled and Je'Von Ward walked. Jackson Hornung singled in McAdoo before Eddinson Paulino grounded out to bring in Ward and make it 2-0. New Hampshire's third run came across on Cade Doughty's double in the bottom of the 11th inning to draw within one before Doughty was stranded on second to end the game.

New Hampshire starter Alex Amalfi pitched a career-high 5-1/3 innings and allowed three hits and no walks while striking out four. Kendry Rojas picked up three strikeouts over two innings pitched, keeping the SeaWolves off the board in the top of the ninth and 10th innings.

Former Fisher Cats pitcher Ryan Boyer (S, 2) surrendered one run but went on to pick up the save in the series opener.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Fernando Perez (0-2, 4.50 ERA) will make his third Double-A start and first home start since joining New Hampshire on August 12. Perez made two starts during New Hampshire's 12-game road trip in Binghamton and Akron, respectively. The righty allowed three runs on eight hits with no walks and one strikeout against Akron in his Double-A debut on August 15. Perez followed by tossing three innings and allowing four runs, one earned on three hits and five walks in Akron on August 21. His five walks matched the most by a Fisher Cats pitcher this season. Native of Rivas, Nicaragua, Perez logged 94-1/3 innings with a 3.05 earned run average across 20 starts for the Canadians to start the 2025 campaign. Perez became the second Nicaraguan to play in the MLB All-Star Futures game in 2024 after being signed in January 2022.

Erie's Andrew Sears (0-1, 6.14 ERA) will start his third game for the SeaWolves on Wednesday night. Sears went 7-4 with a 2.95 earned run average across 20 appearances and 16 starts for High-A West Michigan before joining Double-A Erie on August 5. Through three Double-A starts, Sears has collected 15 strikeouts to five walks in 14-2/3 innings pitched. The lefty surrendered six runs on 10 hits in his Double-A debut against Richmond on August 9. Since then, Sears has allowed four runs on seven hits with 14 strikeouts and four walks over 10 innings pitched. The Warwick, Rhode Island native was drafted by the Tigers in the 10th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Connecticut. Sears is in his third season of professional baseball and spent the entire 2024 campaign with Single-A Lakeland. He went 6-4 and pitched to a 2.51 earned run average in 22 outings and 19 starts for the Flying Tigers in 2024 before breaking camp with High-A West Michigan in 2025.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

August 27, 2017- The Fisher Cats topped Hartford 4-2 to win the four-game series from the Yard Goats. Anthony Alford doubled in a run in the first inning, and Anthony Monsalve and Richard Urena knocked in runs in the fifth to put New Hampshire up for good. Jon Harris allowed two runs in seven innings for his seventh win. He struck out eight. Justin Shafer notched the save. This was also the last time New Hampshire won on this date.

WHAT'S NEXT?

New Hampshire and Erie play the third game of the series starting at 6:35 PM EDT on Thursday night. Grant Rogers (6-7, 3.47 ERA) climbs the hill for New Hampshire against Erie's Max Alba (0-1, 6.97 ERA).







Eastern League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.