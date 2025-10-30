Fisher Cats Returning World Series Watch Party to Samuel Adams Brewhouse for Final Weekend of Screaming Line Drive

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, announced on Thursday, October 30, that the Samuel Adams Brewhouse at Delta Dental Stadium will host a World Series watch party on Friday night for Game Six and on Saturday night for Game Seven, if necessary. Similarly to the watch party events for Game One and Game Two that occurred last weekend, giveaways will be raffled off throughout the free event, with food and beverages available for purchase.

This is also the final weekend of Fright Nights at the Field: Screaming Line Drive at Delta Dental Stadium, which will run on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. The event will be available before and during the World Series games, with tickets starting at $10 per person. There is an additional "escape room experience" available for an additional $25 per person. Entry to the watch party is free.

All raffled items during the watch party come complete with an April/May free single-game ticket voucher for the upcoming 2026 Fisher Cats season. Items that will be raffled away throughout the game(s) include promotional items from throughout the 2025 Fisher Cats season, Budweiser Home Base Club vouchers for April 2026, and more. Towards the end of the game, the Fisher Cats will raffle off a suite to Opening Night of the 2026 MiLB season at Delta Dental Stadium when New Hampshire hosts the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday, April 3.

Gates to both the watch party event and Screaming Line Drive will open at 5:30 p.m. EDT. With the Blue Jays leading the Dodgers, three-games-to-two, Games Six and Seven (if necessary) are set to begin from Rogers Centre in Toronto at 8:00 p.m. EDT on both Friday and Saturday night.







