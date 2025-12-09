Fisher Cats Announce Two Front Office Additions Ahead of 2026 Season

MANCHESTER, NH - On Tuesday, December 9, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats announced the front office additions of Brad McClennan (Director of Food and Beverage) and Benjamin Whalen (Director of Corporate Partnerships) to its executive staff ahead of the 2026 season.

Brad brings over three decades of experience in the hospitality and sports industries, with a passion for creating unforgettable fan experiences to Manchester. Originally from South Florida, he honed his craft at The Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, after attending Johnson & Wales University. Before joining the Fisher Cats, he spent three seasons in professional baseball with the Washington Nationals' Single-A affiliate, the Fredericksburg Nationals. Brad now brings his talents to New England, where he has family ties and is accompanied by his wife, Sara, and their three children, Taylor, Madi, and Lincoln.

When not at the ballpark, he enjoys golfing, relaxing at the beach, and attending live music with his wife. They also have two loving dogs, a golden retriever named Rosie and a golden doodle named Hazel.

Born and raised in Kansas City, MO, Benjamin earned his Bachelor of Science in Business with an emphasis in Sport Management from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs ('18). He joined the Fisher Cats in December 2025 after spending the previous four years with the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers), where he most recently served as the Director of Partnership Activation.

Prior to his time in Nashville, Benjamin spent a year with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks of the United Soccer League as a Partnership Coordinator. He also has experience working full-time with the Kansas City-based ticket broker Tickets for Less, in addition to completing 10 sports-related internships throughout college (West Ham United FC, Colorado Rapids, Sporting Kansas City, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Kansas City T-Bones, Mizzou Athletics, Air Force Athletics, etc.).

