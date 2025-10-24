11 Former Fisher Cats Make Blue Jays' World Series Roster

Published on October 24, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - On Friday, October 24, the Toronto Blue Jays released their 2025 World Series roster, which features 11 former Fisher Cats across the listed players and staff. John Schneider, who played for New Hampshire as a catcher and eventually was named the Eastern League's 2018 Manager of the Year on the way to the Fisher Cats' second league title, has the big-league Blue Jays in the final series in his third year as manager.

After missing action in the American League Championship Series, shortstop Bo Bichette is the lone addition of former Fisher Cats now on the World Series roster. 2025 ALCS MVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named MLB Pipeline's Hitter of the Year in 2018 after hitting .402 with a 1.120 OPS in 61 games with New Hampshire.

Listed below are the former Fisher Cats players and staff that made Toronto's 2025 World Series roster:

Players

RHP Trey Yesavage (2025)

RHP Braydon Fisher (2024)

LHP Mason Fluharty (2022)

3B/RF Addison Barger (2022)

LF Davis Schneider (2022)

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (2018)

SS Bo Bichette (2018)

RHP Jeff Hoffman (2015)

Staff

Manager John Schneider (Played over 220 games with NH between 2006-07, Eastern League Manager of the Year with 2018 Fisher Cats title team)

Pitching Coach Pete Walker (Pitching Coach with New Hampshire's 2011 title team)

Assistant Hitting Coach Hunter Mense (Hitting Coach with Schneider, 2018 title team)

The Blue Jays announced on Thursday that Trey Yesavage gets the start in Game One at Rogers Centre, which is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT. Yesavage made seven starts in eight outings with New Hampshire in 2025 ahead of his Major League debut on September 15.

The Fisher Cats are hosting a World Series watch party for both Game One and Game Two on Friday and Saturday night at the Samuel Adams Brewhouse at Delta Dental Stadium, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. EDT. Admission to this event is free of charge to the public, while food and beverages are available for purchase.

Fisher Cats staff will raffle off items throughout the games, including Malmö Oat Milkers jerseys from Yesavage's perfect four-inning start on July 26. Other raffle items include Screaming Line Drive vouchers, Budweiser Home Base Club vouchers for April, and more. Each raffled item will come with an April/May free single-game ticket voucher for the 2026 Fisher Cats season.

Screaming Line Drive will be available before and during the games, with tickets starting at $10 per person. The escape room experience is also available for an additional $25 per person.







