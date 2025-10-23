Delta Dental Stadium's Sam Adams Brewhouse to Host World Series Watch Party for Games One & Two on Friday, Saturday Night

October 23, 2025

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, are excited to welcome baseball fans to the Sam Adams Brewhouse at Delta Dental Stadium for Games One and Two of the World Series on Friday and Saturday, October 25 and 26. Along with Fright Nights at the Field: Screaming Line Drive, fans can enjoy the ballpark atmosphere with raffles and giveaways throughout the games.

Admission to this event is free of charge to the public, while food and beverages are available for purchase. Fisher Cats staff will raffle off items throughout the games, including Malmö Oat Milkers jerseys from Trey Yesavage's perfect four-inning start on July 26. Other raffle items include Screaming Line Drive vouchers, Budweiser Home Base Club vouchers for April, and more. Each raffled item will come with an April/May free single-game ticket voucher for the 2026 Fisher Cats season.

Gates on Friday and Saturday will open at 5:30 p.m. for both Screaming Line Drive and watch party fans. Screaming Line Drive will be available before and during the games, with tickets starting at $10 per person. The escape room experience is also available for an additional $25 per person.







