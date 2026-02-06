Fisher Cats Promote Andrew Marais to Assistant General Manager

Published on February 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - On Friday, February 6, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats announced the promotion of Andrew Marais from Director of Marketing and Promotions to Assistant General Manager. Marais has served a variety of roles with New Hampshire since he joined the club's ambassador program in 2016 and will be celebrating his 10th year with the Fisher Cats this summer.

Since 2023, Marais has donned the headset as the face for the fans to see as the stadium's emcee when visiting Delta Dental Stadium. In between innings of busy nights, Marais swaps the suit coat for the sumo suit and loyally serves Granite State baseball fans as "Rowdy Red", an in-game tradition of sumo slams for Fisher Cats fans since 2017.

"To receive this from the team in New Hampshire that I've spent my entire Minor League Baseball career with has been such a blessing. New Hampshire is home in a lot of ways," Marais said. "I met my wife, Stephanie, through the Fisher Cats. Our baby girl came to her first game last summer, so this literally means the world to me. We are going to put a rocket ship on this organization, and we are going to the Moon."

Marais's service to New Hampshire runs year-round, attending events during the season and serving as a spokesman for the team and participating in various community events. Prior to graduating from Southern New Hampshire University, Marais joined the corporate partnerships team as an assistant and quickly began focusing on partnership and promotional activation.

"Andrew has been a foundational piece of this organization for over a decade. There is no one in this building that cares more about the success of the Fisher Cats than Andrew," said Fisher Cats General Manager, Taylor Fisher. "To be able to reward him with this well-deserved promotion and title is something I am honored to do. I'm excited to see Andrew continue to help us reach new heights and create an incredible experience for Fisher Cats fans."

New Hampshire opens 2026 on Opening Day for the second consecutive season when the 2025 Eastern League champions, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (NYM), visit Delta Dental Stadium on Friday, April 3. In 2026, eight of the 12 Eastern League teams are scheduled to visit the Granite State.







